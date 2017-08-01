Martellus Bennett Has Blunt Take On Jamal Adams Comments: ‘I Ain’t Dying For This S—‘

Martellus Bennett’s life isn’t just about football.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, has been a concern of football players for a few years now, but after a Boston University study recently found the degenerative brain disease in 99 percent of brains donated by NFL players’ families, it’s become an even bigger issue. And Bennett doesn’t think it’s something that should be taken lightly.

The Green Bay Packers tight end took to Twitter on Monday to respond to New York Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams’ comments that the football field is a “perfect place to die,” and he didn’t mince words.

I hope All these young cats that are willing to die for the game of football find a higher purpose in life. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) July 31, 2017

Bennett’s older brother, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, agreed.

Bennett found his “higher purpose” as an illustrator, animator and children’s book author in addition to what will be his 10th season in the NFL. And with 14 players age 30 and under already deciding to retire this offseason — that number was 20 last year — it seems plenty of young players are catching on, too.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images