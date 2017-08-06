Martin Truex Jr. Saved Enough Fuel To Win, Do Amazing Burnout At Watkins Glen

Martin Truex Jr. was in fuel saving mode until the moment he crossed the finish line during Sunday’s I Love New York 355 at The Glen, but he apparently had more left in the tank than he realized.

Truex finished won the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race by just 0.414 seconds over Matt Kenseth, but the Furniture Row Racing driver still had enough fuel to pull off one hell of a burnout after he took the checkered flag.

Most NASCAR drivers burn rubber to celebrate their victories, but they usually do donuts near the start-finish line. The 37-year-old Truex, however, gave fans a show by spinning his No. 78’s tires down the entire front straight at Watkins Glen International.

As awesome as it was when Ryan Blaney opted not to shred his tires after his win at Pocono Raceway, Truex’s demonstration of of car control at Watkins Glen might be even cooler.