Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn Fight On Twitter Over Famous USC Vs. Notre Dame Game

Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart and former Notre Dame signal caller Brady Quinn got into a Twitter fight on Tuesday, and it wasn’t over which player had the more underwhelming NFL career.

It was about the Oct. 15, 2005 classic between the Trojans and Fighting Irish in South Bend. Ind. Leinart led USC on a late game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The final touchdown was scored in controversial fashion, though, as Trojans running back Reggie Bush pushed Leinart into the end zone, which many people believed should have drawn a penalty.

No penalty was called and USC won, improving their record to 6-0. The loss essentially ended Notre Dame’s hopes of reaching the BCS title game.

Sounds like someone over looks paying players and illegal plays…. — Brady Quinn (@3rd_Goal) August 8, 2017

Just a daily reminder of the beat downs we gave @3rd_Goal teams! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/YUtrUkzE2t — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) August 8, 2017

Also @MattLeinartQB a great reminder of an ILLEGAL play then, that's Now LEGAL. Just can't pull the ball carrier into the end zone — Brady Quinn (@3rd_Goal) August 8, 2017

For those who can’t remember the play, enjoy the replay in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images