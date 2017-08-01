Michael Jordan Destroys LaVar Ball, Who Now Wants Pay-Per-View Game

If you had a chance to ask Michael Jordan one question, would it be about The Shot? Would you want to hear about the Flu Game, or what it’s like to win three NBA Championships in a row?

It’s safe to say most people would ask about his playing days, but one camper at the Michael Jordan Flight School in Goleta, Calif., wanted to know His Airness’ thoughts on LaVar Ball, who infamously said he could’ve beaten Jordan one-on-one. And even though Jordan didn’t have to give a serious answer, he did, and he went in on Ball.

“You’ve got to understand the source,” Jordan said. “He played, I think, college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn’t dignify an answer, but I’m going to give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was on one leg.”

Jordan did have some praise for Ball, though, as he didn’t question his dedication as a father and had some nice things to say about his oldest son, Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

“Every parent is very proud of their kids,” Jordan said. “I don’t discourage that. I think the kid is really good. I think he has the potential to be a good player. His father’s very proud of him — of all his kids, I’d assume, like any father would be proud of his kids.”

Still, despite being shut down by Jordan, Ball viewed his response as a way to make more money.

‪Michael, you vs Lavar | 1 v 1 | you with 1 leg, Lavar with 1 arm. Has to be on Pay-Per-View. Let's make it happen. YOU WON'T. ‬ A post shared by Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Ball is right about one thing, though: Jordan probably won’t bother taking that challenge.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images