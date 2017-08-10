Mike Gillislee, Eric Rowe Among Patriots Not In Uniform For Preseason Opener

FOXBORO, Mass. — Though they’re not expected to play, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are among 80 playres in uniform Thursday night for the New England Patriots’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ten players are not in uniform, however.

Wide receiver Matthew Slater, running back Mike Gillislee, cornerback Eric Rowe, linebackers Dont’a Hightower (physically unable to perform list) and Shea McClellin, offensive tackles Tony Garcia, Andrew Jelks (non-football injury list) and Nate Solder, tight end Matt Lengel and defensive tackle Alan Branch (PUP list) are not dressed for the game.

Among players in uniform but not expected to play are Brady, Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Brandin Cooks. Tight end James O’Shaughnessy, wide receiver Cody Hollister, safety David Jones and wide receivers Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell have been limited in practice recently.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images