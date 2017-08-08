Minor Leaguer Takes Foul Ball Off His Head In Most Ridiculous Way

Foul balls aren’t given too much thought. After fouling one off, batters typically just regroup and try to put the ball in play on the next pitch.

So when Seattle Mariners Class-A prospect Nick Zammarelli smacked a foul ball high above the backstop Sunday, he nonchalantly paced out of the batter’s box as most hitters do. But unfortunately for the Clinton LumberKings designated hitter, he was reunited with his foul ball in a rather painful way.

Zammarelli probably didn’t take too kindly to being plunked in the head, but if you’ll notice in the video, his teammate Joe Rizzo on second base couldn’t help but laugh at the bizarre sequence of events.

It wouldn’t be all bad for Zammarelli, though, as he went 2-for-5 in the contest and helped the LumberKings edge the Peoria Chiefs 3-2.