MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored In First Game Vs. Cardinals At Fenway Since 2013

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time in three weeks when they open a two-game interleague series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday as -135 home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston dropped its second decision in four outings Monday, falling 7-3 to the visiting Cleveland Indians as a +110 underdog, but remains a solid 12-4 in its past 16 games going into Tuesday night’s Cardinals vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have surrendered two or fewer runs on seven occasions during their current 16-game surge, but opposing hitters have been cashing in over the past four games, averaging 4.75 runs per game while scoring five or more runs in three of them.

That plays a factor in a boost in the run total, which is pegged at 10 in Tuesday’s contest for a second straight day and for the third time in Boston’s last 12 outings. However, the under has paid out regularly in totals betting in recent Red Sox dates at Fenway, going 17-6-1 over the past 24 overall but just 4-3 in Boston’s past seven home victories.

Rick Porcello takes the mound for Boston on Tuesday aiming for a third win in as many starts. The right-hander scattered four hits over six innings in an 8-2 win over Tampa Bay as -106 chalk on Aug. 8 but surrendered nine hits and four earned runs in six innings in a 5-4 win in St. Louis as -113 chalk on May 17.

Following a day off Monday, the Cardinals return to action Tuesday as +115 underdogs. It has been a season of inconsistency for St. Louis, punctuated by an early-season 5-17 run that left the club battling to avoid the basement in the National League Central standings.

With eight wins in their past nine games, the Cardinals have found new life, lifting their record above .500 and climbing within striking distance of the first-place Chicago Cubs. Four of the Cardinals’ wins during their current hot streak have come on the road, but the club has been a disappointment away from home this season, going 9-9 over their past 18 and a dismal 26-30 on the season.

Righthander, Mike Leake gets the call for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ first visit to Fenway since losing the sixth and deciding game of the 2013 World Series. Leake has tallied just one win in seven starts and leads a Cardinals squad that is 2-6 in its past eight overall against the Red Sox according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

