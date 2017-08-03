MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored Over White Sox For Series Opener At Fenway

Following an unexpected night off, the Boston Red Sox return to action Thursday in the first of four dates with the visiting Chicago White Sox as -240 favorites on the Major League Baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston took two from the Cleveland Indians before Wednesday’s series finale was washed out by rain, including Tuesday’s 12-10 walk-off victory as -153 chalk, and is 4-2 in its past six going into Thursday night’s White Sox vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

Wednesday’s victory also marks the first time in 12 games that the Red Sox have recorded back-to-back victories but also is the second time in four outings they have needed nine runs to win after escaping with a 9-8 victory over the Kansas City Royals as -152 favorites Saturday.

Rick Porcello surrendered four earned runs over seven innings of work Friday in Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Royals as -156 chalk and takes the mound Thursday looking for just his second win since May 23. Last year’s American League Cy Young Award winner has stumbled to a 4-14 record this season while surrendering 25 total home runs and has been tagged for four or more earned runs in three of his past five home starts.

The Red Sox have also struggled in recent home dates with the White Sox, dropping six of their past eight meetings at Fenway and allowing almost 6.4 runs per game during that stretch, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

However, Boston faces a White Sox squad that limps into town as +200 underdogs on the MLB lines after suffering a lopsided 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday as +194 home underdogs to extend their current stretch of futility to 4-19.

Chicago showed a glimmer of hope earlier this week with consecutive wins over the Indians and Blue Jays but is just 2-8 in its past 10 road games, giving up seven or more runs in seven of those outings. The White Sox also have emerged victorious in just one road series since May 22, taking two of three in a mid-June visit to Toronto.

Miguel Gonzalez is expected to get the call for the White Sox in Thursday’s series opener. The 33-year-old righthander is 5-9 on the season but has given up just five total earned runs in 19 1/3 innings over his past three starts. Gonzalez has seen the White Sox come away with the win in his past three starts against Boston, picking up one decision during that stretch.

