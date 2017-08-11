MLB Odds: Red Sox Look To Extend Win Streak As Underdogs Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to extend their longest winning streak of the year to nine games Friday when they open a three-game set with the rival New York Yankees as +110 underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston remained unbeaten in the month of August with Wednesday night’s 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays as slim -106 road chalk and has extended its lead atop the American League East standings to 4 1/2 games with 10 victories in 12 outings going into Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Yankees betting matchup at Yankee Stadium.

Boston’s current surge marks its longest win streak since the club won 11 straight last September en route to its first AL East title since 2013 and has allayed concerns about its postseason hopes raised during last month’s dismal 8-14 run.

Pitching has played a critical role in Boston’s recent success, with Red Sox starters getting the decision in six of their past eight outings, including a solid four-hit, six-inning performance by reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello on Wednesday.

Overall, the Red Sox have surrendered just eight total runs over their past five outings and just over 3.1 runs per game over their past eight.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez hopes to extend that streak as he gets the call Friday. Rodriguez gave up just two earned runs over six innings against the Chicago White Sox last Friday in his strongest performance since late May but was denied the decision in Boston’s 3-2 win as -203 road chalk and is now winless in his past five starts.

However, the Red Sox claimed victory in two of the 24-year-old’s three starts against New York last season and earned him the win in their 5-2 victory in New York as a +113 underdog last July.

The Red Sox also are hoping their current momentum will help reverse a dismal 3-9 run in recent dates with New York, according to the OddsShark MLB Database. Boston split a low-scoring four-game series with the Yankees last month at Fenway Park, getting outscored by a narrow 11-9 margin. The Red Sox are also a meager 1-6 in their past seven visits to the Bronx, tallying just 2.14 runs per game during that stretch.

The Yankees return home Friday from a disappointing seven-game road trip listed as -130 chalk on the MLB odds. New York dropped two of its three games to the Toronto Blue Jays this week, capped by Thursday’s 4-0 defeat as a -140 bet to fall to 4-7 in its past 11 games.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images