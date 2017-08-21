MLB Odds: Rolling Red Sox Enter Road Series Vs. Indians As Underdogs

After taking two of three games from the second-place New York Yankees and extending their lead atop the American League East to five games, the Boston Red Sox travel to Cleveland on Monday to open a four-game set with the Indians as +120 underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston recovered from a narrow 4-3 loss to the Yankees as -260 chalk Saturday to post a decisive 5-1 victory Sunday while pegged as a +102 underdog, improving to 14-3 in its past 17 games ahead of Monday night’s Red Sox vs. Indians betting matchup at Progressive Field.

The Red Sox also have won five of six on the road, outscoring opponents by an overall 31-14 margin during that stretch, while the OVER/UNDER finished at an even 3-3 in totals betting.

However, the Red Sox have struggled to find their groove in recent dates with Cleveland. Boston has taken two of three from the Indians on home turf this season, but is just 10-15 in the teams’ past 25 meetings overall, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, and just 2-9 in its past 11 dates in Cleveland, including a 6-0 loss to the Indians as a +104 underdog in Game 2 of last season’s American League Division Series.

Eduardo Rodriguez is Boston’s probable pitcher for Monday night; the left-hander owns a 4-3 record with a 3.97 ERA on the season. Rodriguez took a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals last time out, allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings in a game Boston won 5-4 and is searching for his first win in eight starts since May 26.

The Indians are perched as -140 betting favorites as they return home Monday following a successful 11-game road trip. Cleveland dropped a 7-4 decision to the Kansas City Royals as a -162 favorite Sunday but wrapped up the road trip with an 8-3 record to maintain a five-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the race for top spot in the AL Central.

While the Indians have been red-hot on the road, they have struggled with consistency at home, failing to finish better than .500 in six of their past seven homestands, with the lone exception coming when the team went a perfect 7-0 during a seven-game home stretch late last month.

Right-hander Mike Clevinger will start Monday against the Red Sox for the second time this season after surrendering five earned runs over three innings in a 6-2 loss in Boston as a -124 favorite on July 31. Clevinger is 6-5 with a 3.75 ERA on the season.

Thumbnial photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images