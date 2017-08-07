MLB Rumors: Astros Still Discussing Justin Verlander Trade With Tigers

Plenty assumed Justin Verlander would finish out the season with the Detroit Tigers when he wasn’t moved at Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline, but the door apparently still is open for the starting pitcher.

Verlander cleared waivers Friday, meaning the Tigers are free to trade him. And according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, Detroit might still have a taker in the Houston Astros.

Sources: #Tigers, #Astros have had contact this month regarding possible Justin Verlander trade; unclear if there is momentum in talks. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 7, 2017

The Astros are 71-40 — the second-best record in baseball — with a 15-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West, and their rotation’s 4.07 ERA on the season ranks seventh in the league and second in the AL. Verlander is having a down year at 7-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, but five of his last six starts were quality ones, and he has a 2.31 ERA in that span. The right-hander could be key to getting a talented Astros team to the World Series if the talks are serious.

The Tigers can trade Verlander at any time, but players traded after Aug. 31 aren’t eligible for the postseason.

