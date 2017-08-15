MLB Rumors: Astros, Tigers ‘Have Reignited’ Justin Verlander Trade Talks

The Houston Astros have been struggling recently, and they reportedly could be looking to make a huge move to turn around their recent skid.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Tuesday, citing league sources, that the Astros and Detroit Tigers have “reignited talks” for former American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

But despite Houston’s desire to obtain the hard-throwing right-hander, Heyman reported that the deal still is unlikely, as Verlander is owed $28 million in 2018 and 2019, and has a $22 million performance-based option for 2020.

While Heyman notes the Tigers are willing to eat some of Verlander’s contract, the return would have to be sizeable to convince them to part with the face of their franchise and pay part of his remaining contract.

The Tigers are looking to enter a rebuild as their core of Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez and Verlander begins to get a little long in the tooth.

Verlander has cleared waivers, and although he has the ability to veto a trade through his 10-5 rights, he has insinuated he would accept a trade to a contender.

The two sides have until Aug. 31 to work out a trade.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images