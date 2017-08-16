MLB Rumors: Derek Jeter-Led Group To Remove Marlins’ Home-Run Sculpture

Derek Jeter won’t indulge art for art’s sake when he takes over the Miami Marlins.

The ownership group fronted by the New York Yankees legend intends to remove the home-run sculpture at Marlins Park after they complete their purchase of the franchise, Fan Rag Sports Network’s Jon Heyman reported last Friday, citing someone connected to the group. The gaudy $2.5 million installation, which activates on Marlins’ home runs, has been controversial since Marlins Park opened in 2012. Now its days apparently are numbered.

Jeter’s group finalized a $1.2 billion purchase agreement with current owner Jeffrey Loria last Friday. Major League Baseball owners are expected to ratify the sale in October.

Art aficionados should act now to check out the Marlins’ home-run sculpture in action. Plenty of good seats remain.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images