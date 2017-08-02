MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander Placed On Revocable Waivers Amid Trade Rumors

The Tigers did not move Justin Verlander by Monday’s Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean the star pitcher still can’t be shipped from Detroit.

According to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick, the Tigers reportedly placed Verlander on revocable waivers Wednesday, which keeps the window open for Detroit to trade the six-time All-Star by the Aug. 31 deadline.

If Verlander clears waivers, the Tigers would be able to discuss a trade for the 2011 American League MVP with every MLB team, Crasnick notes. But given the full no-trade clause in Verlander’s contract, the veteran right-hander ultimately will have the final say of whether or not he departs The Motor City.

The Chicago Cubs were tied to trade rumors involving Verlander leading up to Monday’s deadline, but the team instead opted for bullpen help in the form of one of Verlander’s now former teammates, Justin Wilson. The Houston Astros, who surprisingly were quiet on the trade front, allegedly also reached out to Detroit about Verlander’s services.

Verlander’s lofty contract makes him quite the investment. He’s owed $28 million in the next two seasons, with a $22 million option in 2020. Not to mention, the 34-year-old has struggled in his 13th season in the big leagues, as he currently owns a 6-7 record with a 4.29 ERA.

The Tigers, who have fallen out of the AL Central race, probably are hoping they can strike a deal for Verlander. But an inquiring team might not be willing to splurge on an aging pitcher who is past his prime.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images