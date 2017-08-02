MLS Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch 2017 All-Star Soccer Game Online

Can Major League Soccer’s best players go toe-to-toe with the reigning kings of European soccer.

We’ll learn the answer Wednesday night in Chicago at Soldier Field when the MLS All-Stars face Real Madrid in the 2017 MLS All-Star game.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Michael Bradley, Sebastian Giovinco and others will lead their MLS peers against the two-time defending UEFA Champions League-winning team in an exhibition game that’s bound to interest fans of the U.S. domestic league, the Spanish giant and many others.

FOX Sports 1 and Univision Deportes will broadcast the 2017 MLS All-Star game. Here’s how to watch it live online.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

