Mookie Betts Drop By Isaiah Thomas’ Hoops Clinic, Gives Awesome Gift

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas probably doesn’t need any more shoes, but that didn’t stop Mookie Betts.
Thomas hosted a basketball clinic at Boston University on Saturday and Betts made a surprise appearance. But the Boston Red Sox outfielder didn’t come empty handed, as he presented Thomas with a pair of personally autographed Air Jordan sneakers, according to CSNNE.
With all eyes on them, Betts and Thomas shot some three-pointers, but came up empty.
Maybe Betts wouldn’t have bricked that jumper if he didn’t show up to a basketball camp wearing ripped jeans.
As for Thomas, he took some time at the clinic both to reiterate he’ll be ready for the start of the season, and to double-down on the belief he’ll get a max contract next summer.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP