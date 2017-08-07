Mookie Betts Drop By Isaiah Thomas’ Hoops Clinic, Gives Awesome Gift

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas probably doesn’t need any more shoes, but that didn’t stop Mookie Betts.

Thomas hosted a basketball clinic at Boston University on Saturday and Betts made a surprise appearance. But the Boston Red Sox outfielder didn’t come empty handed, as he presented Thomas with a pair of personally autographed Air Jordan sneakers, according to CSNNE.

Always have to show support to the homie! Great camp yesterday my guy pic.twitter.com/SlXJC6o9Zo — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) August 6, 2017

My guy @mookiebetts stopped by camp today. Appreciate the love fam! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) August 5, 2017

With all eyes on them, Betts and Thomas shot some three-pointers, but came up empty.

Checking in at Isaiah Thomas' basketball clinic at BU. He and special guest Mookie Betts are shooting hoops with campers. pic.twitter.com/jiTOXBll3W — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) August 5, 2017

Maybe Betts wouldn’t have bricked that jumper if he didn’t show up to a basketball camp wearing ripped jeans.

As for Thomas, he took some time at the clinic both to reiterate he’ll be ready for the start of the season, and to double-down on the belief he’ll get a max contract next summer.