Mookie Betts Drop By Isaiah Thomas’ Hoops Clinic, Gives Awesome Gift

by on Mon, Aug 7, 2017 at 2:04PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas probably doesn’t need any more shoes, but that didn’t stop Mookie Betts.

Thomas hosted a basketball clinic at Boston University on Saturday and Betts made a surprise appearance. But the Boston Red Sox outfielder didn’t come empty handed, as he presented Thomas with a pair of personally autographed Air Jordan sneakers, according to CSNNE.

With all eyes on them, Betts and Thomas shot some three-pointers, but came up empty.

Maybe Betts wouldn’t have bricked that jumper if he didn’t show up to a basketball camp wearing ripped jeans.

As for Thomas, he took some time at the clinic both to reiterate he’ll be ready for the start of the season, and to double-down on the belief he’ll get a max contract next summer.

