Mookie Betts Really Hasn’t Seen ‘Star Wars,’ Doesn’t Like ‘Fake’ Movies

Many things, Mookie Betts is. But a “Star Wars” fan, he is not.

That’s right, despite the fact that there are nine films (and more coming), six TV series and three made-for-TV movies set within the “Star Wars” universe, Betts hasn’t seen any of them, nor does he plan to. During a recent appearance on Rob Bradford’s “Bradfo Sho” podcast, the dynamic Red Sox outfielder explained why he couldn’t care less about the galaxy that’s far, far away, or anything like it.

“I’ve never seen not one ‘Star Wars’ movie, TV show — nothing. Never seen it,” Betts said. ” From my viewpoint, I don’t like moves that are fake. So when I say ‘fake,’ (I mean) like ‘Transformers.’ I’ve never seen any of the ‘Transformers.’

” … That’s not real. Unless it’s like an animated movie — you know those have really good stories behind it.”

Mookie Betts joined the podcast this week and he is NOT a Star Wars guy…. https://t.co/v2XcbGTXr0 pic.twitter.com/0rlpkx6sFO — The Bradfo Sho (@Bradfo_Sho) August 2, 2017

Ultimately, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Since the “Star Wars” resurgence began in 2015, more people like Betts have come out of the woodwork and revealed they’ve never seen the movies.

So, before you rush to judge him, consider the possibility that the person sitting next you also is not one with The Force.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images