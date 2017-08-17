Mookie Betts, Red Sox Stay ‘Aggressive’ In Walk-Off Win Vs. Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox were down to their final strike Wednesday night, but that didn’t faze Mookie Betts.

Boston trailed the St. Louis Cardinals by one run when Betts laced a two-run walk-off double off the Green Monster to hand the Red Sox a 5-4 win at Fenway Park.

Betts’ double chased home Chris Young and Jackie Bradley Jr., the latter of which barely beat the throw to the plate.

While it was risky for Bradley to try and score from first on a ball off the wall, Betts said the Red Sox plan to stay “aggressive” no matter the situation.

