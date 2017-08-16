NASCAR Bristol Live Stream: Watch Truck Series UNOH 200 Online

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs are underway, and the setting couldn’t be more perfect, as drivers are set to compete in the UNOH 200 under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Wednesday night’s race is one of the premier truck races on the schedule, and it takes place at one of NASCAR’s most iconic venues. With its steep bankings and stadium-like seating, the 0.53-mile oval in Bristol, Tenn., offers some of the most eye-popping racing in the sport.

Series-leader Christopher Bell might be the favorite, but he’ll face a stiff challenge from full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, who’s won this race four times.

Here’s how to watch the Bristol truck race online:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images