NASCAR Fans Really Hated ‘British’ Announcer Calling Watkins Glen Race

The radio-style broadcast that NBC Sports tried Sunday wasn’t the only thing that was different about its telecast of the I Love New York 355 at The Glen. But it was the only thing fans unanimously were in favor of.

Leigh Diffey, who does play-by-play on NBC’s Formula One coverage, filled in for Rick Allen for the race at Watkins Glen International, and many fans took issue the network putting him in the booth for a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series broadcast. Their displeasure interestingly didn’t stem from the fact that he was from the world of F1, but rather that they thought he was from the U.K.

Although some people on Twitter noted that they enjoyed Diffey’s commentating, many said they didn’t like having a “British” announcer call a stock car race. Some even implied that, because Diffey has an accent, he couldn’t possibly have the necessary expertise to provide play-by-play.

@NASCAR Bring back our favorite announcers. Not anti British, but I want a nascar expert calling my races. — nancy schaefer (@nmscha) August 6, 2017

The @leighdiffey NASCAR fan comments are hilarious. Goes from “How great is he!” to “SET THE BRITISH GUY ON FIRE BEFORE WE DEPORT HIM #MAGA” — Pitlane Whiteboard (@PitlaneWB) August 7, 2017

@NBCSN get rid of phony British Indy/F1 announcer on NASCAR. Really? @NASCAR this is why Fox is better. @NASCARONFOX — Skye Devarney (@skyebeth1923) August 5, 2017

I didn't understand the concept of the British announcer calling a Nascar race. — ron gosciniak (@Rstang46) August 7, 2017

@NBCSports I can't believe you have a British guy announcing a NASCAR race. Dumbest thing I've ever heard. Save him for indy — Nick Koperczak (@coppersack) August 5, 2017

It's probably only me, but hearing an announcer with a British accent calling #NASCAR qualifying for #ILoveNY355 is messing with my head lol — Lisa Chanana (@LLChanana) August 6, 2017

It likely was messing with their heads because the 46-year-old analyst isn’t British. Diffey actually is Australian, but people mistook his Aussie pronunciation for everything from an Irish brogue, to a New England accent — though as NBC Sports’ F1 reporter Will Buxton pointed out, the latter isn’t entirely false.

Who is this guy calling the Nascar race he has an accent that doesn't go with Nascar either British or Scottish maybe Irish — Jon P (@BamaGrad00) August 6, 2017

That is New England mate. Well, New Britain. Still got our flag on yours to prove it 🙊😉 — Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) August 6, 2017

After the conclusion of Sunday’s Cup race, members of the NASCAR community tweeted either to correct people who assumed Diffey was British, make fun of the mistake or simply point out that it really shouldn’t matter where he hails from.

Public service announcement: @leighdiffey, the lead commentator today, is Australian, not British. And he's doing a fine job. #nascar @WGI — Team Blaney (@teamblaney) August 6, 2017

For just this weekend let's call them "The British Hills Of Michigan" in honor of Leigh Diffey's birthplace. #NASCAR — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) August 7, 2017

I'm perplexed folks diss broadcaster b/c he's British. @leighdiffey probably more perplexed wondering when Australia became part of Britain. https://t.co/JlHA1f1p1d — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 7, 2017

Wasn't there a British guy that used to call @NASCAR races in the 80's? I'm British. We do watch NASCAR you know. — Louis Wagner (@louis_wagner) August 7, 2017

It's the fact that some people think because he's British he doesn't belong NASCAR is a melting pot of cultures generations and much more — kim (@juschlln) August 7, 2017

It’s worth noting that Aussies are more conscious of NASCAR than many fans realize. F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, for instance, chose No. 3 as his race number because he was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. What’s more, Australian driver Marcos Ambrose won a Cup race in 2012 at Watkins Glen, and as Diffey mentioned on prior to the I Love New York 355 at The Glen, Erik Jones’ crew chief, James Small, also is from down under.

A couple of Aussies at @WGI 👍 A huge honor for both James Small (Crew Chief on the 77) & me to call Cup for the first time! @NASCARonNBC pic.twitter.com/vtyHtopeta — Leigh Diffey (@leighdiffey) August 6, 2017

Given how negatively some viewers reacted to hearing Diffey, you’d assume he was bad as the actual Brits who recently parodied British commentators calling a NASCAR race.

