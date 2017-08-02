NASCAR Live Stream: Dale Earnhart Jr. Reveals Paint Scheme For Homestead

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to give fans another treat as part of the JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour, and get more practice in front of a camera in the process.

Earnhardt will appear on QVC’s “For Race Fans Only” on Wednesday to unveil the special No. 88 Axalta AutoNation paint scheme that he’ll run during the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Nov. 19 season finale likely will be his final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

“For Race Fans Only,” a popular show that peddled NASCAR merchandise, was canceled in 2009, but QVC is reviving the show for the unveiling. In addition to showcasing the Earnhardt’s one-off paint scheme during what will be his 24th appearance on the program, “For Race Fans Only” also will offer die-casts and other merchandise that commemorates the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s final Cup start.

Here’s how to watch Earnhardt reveal his No. 88 Axalta AutoNation Chevrolet SS online:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Facebook

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images