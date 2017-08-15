NASCAR Rumors: Brad Keselowski’s Team Trolls With Wood Brothers Photo

Of all the rumors that floated around during NASCAR’s silly season, one that didn’t come to pass was Brad Keselowski moving to a new ride.

That didn’t keep his team from having some fun with the idea, though.

Just weeks removed from the announcement that Ryan Blaney will join Keselowski on Team Penske starting next season, a photo was leaked late Monday to the NASCAR Reddit page of Keselowski’s nameplate in the rear window of the No. 21 Ford. That raised some eyebrows, naturally, since Blaney currently occupies the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing.

Pretty much everyone knew they were being trolled, which Keselowski appeared to confirm in his response.

Now the guys in the shop are just starting to have fun with you guys 😊😁 https://t.co/vFeWedzeD3 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) August 15, 2017

By all accounts, Keselowski is staying put in the No. 2 Ford in 2018, with Paul Menard slated to take Blaney’s place at Wood Brothers. But it’s good to know Team Penske is keeping its sense of humor as the regular season winds down, soon to be replaced by the pressure of the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images