NASCAR To Further Limit Cup Drivers From Competing In Xfinity, Truck Series

Whether full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers should be competing in the sport’s lower series has long been a topic of debate. NASCAR, though, is clearly showing which side of the fence it falls on.

Beginning next season, drivers with more than five years of full-time Cup experience will be limited to seven races in the Xfinity Series and five races in the Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR announced Tuesday. Prior to this season, NASCAR for the first time put limits in place, as similarly experienced drivers currently are limited to 10 Xfinity races and seven truck races.

Furthermore, the regular season finales and playoff races in both series will be off-limits to drivers who earn points in the Cup series.

“Fans have made it clear that they want to see the future stars of the sport racing against their peers in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series,” NASCAR senior vice president of racing operations Jim Cassidy said, via Motorsport.com.

“These guidelines achieve that and preserve limited opportunities for developing drivers to compete against the best in motorsports.”

The most recent and famous example of a Cup driver excelling in NASCAR’s lower divisions is Kyle Busch, who has 89 Xfinity wins in his career. While some love seeing “Rowdy” race against the sport’s brightest prospects, others rip him for seemingly picking on the little guys.

