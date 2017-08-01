NESN Fuel

NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Apparently Is Pretty Decent Heavy-Metal Drummer

by on Tue, Aug 1, 2017
Even if this whole NASCAR thing doesn’t work out for Darrell Wallace Jr., he still might find a way to tour around the country.

Wallace, whose been left without a NASCAR ride since Aric Alrmila returned to the No. 43, apparently spends his free time drumming over heavy-metal tracks. Don’t believe us? Watch the artist formerly known as “Bubba” shred to Parkway Drive’s “Karma” in the video below:

Okay, not the most complex metal song out there, but Wallace definitely can stay on beat.

As great of an addition as he could be to a band, Wallace’s presence probably is more important to NASCAR. His arrival on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series represented a major step forward in diversifying the sport.

