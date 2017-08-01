NBA Rumors: Beyonce Interested In Buying Stake In Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have made a lot of noise this NBA offseason, trading for Chris Paul and reportedly being in the market for Carmelo Anthony, and they might add even more star power higher up the ranks.

Beyonce reportedly is interested in buying a stake in the team, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, after current owner Les Alexander announced in July that he’s planning to sell the Rockets. Beyonce is from Houston, and the singer undoubtedly would open a new market for international fans and young women.

The Rockets won’t come cheap, as Bloomberg writer Scott Soshnick pointed out that the team’s popularity in China could push the price over the record $2 billion that former Microsoft CEO spent on the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. However, we have a feeling that won’t be a road block to Beyonce becoming a minority owner, as her net worth is $350 million, and her husband’s, rapper Jay Z, is estimated at $810 million.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images