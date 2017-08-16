NBA Rumors: Bulls, Dwyane Wade Expected To Reach Buyout ‘In Next Few Months’

Dwyane Wade was one of the highlights of the NBA’s offseason last year, as the three-time NBA champion decided to return home to Chicago to play for the Bulls. However, that homecoming appears to be short lived.

According to ESPN’s Nick Friedell, Wade is not in the Bulls’ future plans, and the team is expected to reach a buyout with the 12-time All-Star “at some point in the next few months.”

This news doesn’t come as much of a surprise for a few reasons. It appears the Bulls are going into a rebuild, as they traded franchise player Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft.

It wouldn’t make sense to keep Wade on a rebuilding roster, especially considering how much the guard was going to make this season. Wade is on the books for $23.8 million for the 2017 campaign, which is a lofty price for a player who is past his prime.

But now that Wade is expected to cut ties with Chicago, it should be interesting to see how he fares as a free agent. Many believe D-Wade could reconnect with his buddy LeBron James in Cleveland, as the Cavaliers are desperate for a roster boost after being handily defeated by the Golden State Warriors in this year’s NBA Finals.

Wade will turn 36 in January, but he still appears to have enough in the tank to benefit a championship contender. Wade’s days of being a max contract-caliber player are over, so chasing a fourth ring could be his main priority if and when he hits the open market.

