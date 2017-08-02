NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Won’t Speak With Knicks Brass About Future With Team

Carmelo Anthony has made his desires well known to the New York Knicks, and apparently he’s sick of talking about it.

According to Stefan Brody of the New York Daily News, Anthony has yet to discuss his future in the Knicks organization with new team president Steve Mills primarily because the 10-time NBA All-Star believes “there’s nothing to talk about.”

Anthony’s frustrations reportedly have grown due to the fact that the Knicks have stalled on a deal to ship him from New York. The team allegedly had a trade in place to send Anthony to the Houston Rockets, his preferred destination, but the Knicks appear to have put the deal on hold.

It’s becoming increasingly unlikely that Anthony will ever wear a Knicks jersey again, but if the friction between the two sides continues to grow and the silent treatment continues, it could make it difficult for the organization to send him elsewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images