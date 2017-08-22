NBA Rumors: Cavs Trade Kyrie Irving To Celtics For Isaiah Thomas, Nets Pick And More

The Celtics and Cavaliers made a blockbuster NBA trade Tuesday night that sent point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston with guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round draft pick going to Cleveland.

Cleveland and Boston have agreement on deal to send Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas package to Cavs, sources tell The Vertical — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2017

Cavs agree to deal Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and 2018 Nets pick, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) August 22, 2017

All-Star Kyrie Irving will waive his trade kicker to complete Cleveland's deal to Boston, league source tells The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2017

Irving reportedly has requested a trade from the Cavs after they lost the 2017 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics have been stockpiling trade assets for several years, and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge finally has cashed them in for Irving, a superstar player in the prime of his career who’s signed for two more seasons, plus a 2019-20 player option.

Irving also is a proven playoff performer — remember his NBA Finals-clinching 3-point shot in Game 7 in 2016?

And by not giving up recent No. 3 overall draft picks Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have maintained their ability to compete long-term if this Irving trade doesn’t work out or other hurdles emerge.

