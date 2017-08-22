NBA Rumors: Celtics, Cavs ‘Nearing Deal’ For Kyrie Irving

The Celtics and Cavaliers are fierce rivals, but the Boston also has the ability to offer the most to Cleveland in any potential trade involving superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

Therefore, it’s in the best interest of the Cavs to listen to whatever the Celtics might ofer for Irving, and according The Vertical’s Shams Charania, these teams are in active trade talks on Irving on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported shortly after Charania that the C’s and Cavs are “nearing a deal” involving Kyrie Irving.

Cleveland and Boston have moved into serious talks on a trade centered on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 22, 2017

This would be a great package for the Celtics. Not having to give up recent No. 3 overall draft picks Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would be a huge win for Boston, and allow the team to maintain its long-term flexibility and competitiveness.

