NBA Rumors: Celtics Trying To Keep Jayson Tatum Out Of Kyrie Irving Trade

Kyrie Irving reportedly could be a member of the Boston Celtics soon, but only if the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers can agree on a deal that doesn’t involve a key young piece.

The C’s and Cavs reportedly are engaged in trade talks that would send Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and multiple first-round picks to Cleveland for Irving.

And ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday on Sportscenter that the Celtics are trying to find a way to acquire Irving without giving up rookie forward Jayson Tatum.

“The Celtics are working hard to find a deal that satisfies the Cavs without including Jayson Tatum,” Wojnarowski said. “Boston has tried to keep Tatum out of a deal. Cleveland long has coveted him. They had him at the top of their 2017 draft board.”

Cleveland reportedly has wanted a young star in any deal for Irving, but the C’s are reluctant to part with the talented scorer,

If Boston somehow can acquire Irving without surrendering Tatum or 2016 first-round pick Jaylen Brown, then they will add a top-five point guard without sacrificing their long-term future.

