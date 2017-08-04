NBA Rumors: Here’s What Suns Are Willing To Trade For Cavs’ Kyrie Irving

The Phoenix Suns have been among the teams linked to a trade involving Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, who reportedly no longer wants to play alongside LeBron James on the defending Eastern Conference champions.

But what exactly are the Suns willing to trade in exchange for the four-time All-Star?

Well, there’s been talk that Phoenix won’t consider dealing Josh Jackson, who was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, or Devin Booker, a first-round draft pick in 2015 who’s coming off a breakout season at age 20. However, the Suns are open to trading Eric Bledsoe, Dragan Bender and a 2018 first-round draft pick previously owned by the Miami Heat, according to Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN.

“The Phoenix Suns are the team to watch on Kyrie Irving,” Wolfson recently said on “The Scoop” podcast, per NBCSports.com. “Now, they won’t offer Josh Jackson plus that Miami 2018 first and Eric Bledsoe. I’m told they’ll do Bledsoe. They’ll do the pick. Plus, Dragan Bender.”

Bledsoe, who has spent his last four seasons with the Suns after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, is coming off a campaign in which he averaged a career-high 21.1 points and 6.3 assists per game. The veteran point guard turns 28 in December and is owed $29.5 million over the next two seasons before hitting free agency.

Bender, the fourth overall pick in 2016, showed promise in his rookie season. The 19-year-old big man averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week, citing league sources, that the Suns, Clippers, Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks were among the teams who’ve made offers for Irving.

