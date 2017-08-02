NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Won’t Commit To Any Team That Trades For Him

If an NBA team eventually trades for Kyrie Irving, it better tread carefully.

The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard, whose trade request has spawned a myriad of bizarre stories, apparently isn’t interested in signing an extension any time soon, the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto reported Tuesday.

“I’m told Irving is not about to commit to any team at this point,” Pluto wrote. “He has two seasons left on his contract and wants to keep his options open.”

Pluto prefaced those comments by identifying the Phoenix Suns as a possible landing spot for Irving, but said the team would want assurance that Irving would sign an extension.

It’s unclear whether the four teams on Irving’s wish list share those same feelings, but his unwillingness to commit to a team has to, at the very least, make some organizations wary of trading for him.

How this story ends is anyone’s guess at this point. But judging from the behavior of both Irving and the Cavaliers, it likely won’t be long before we have a resolution.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images