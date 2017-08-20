NBA Rumors: Lakers Being Investigated For Tampering With Paul George

Many people believe that Paul George will be taking his talents to the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2017-18 NBA season. But that might not be possible if the latest accusation against the storied franchise turns out to be true.

The Lakers reportedly tried to trade for George when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers, but no deal was reached and the four-time NBA All-Star eventually was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. And now NBA Insider Peter Vecsey reported Saturday that the Pacers have filed tampering charges against the Lakers, in regard to George.

Vecsey reported the NBA has hired an independent law firm to handle the interviews of owner Jeanie Buss, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka.

In a league where many think tampering runs rampant, the Lakers had to have crossed a big line to get Pacers owner Herb Simon to file charges.

This could have huge implications for the franchise if they are found guilty of tampering with George. The Lakers have been setting up for the summer of 2018 since Pelinka and Johnson took over, with their eyes on LeBron James and George, among other marquee names.

The NBA could dock them draft picks and not permit L.A. to sign the star swingman if it is found they had illegal contact with him.

Does anyone else remember Johnson winking at Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” when being asked about Paul George? This obviously goes beyond that, but it certainly isn’t a good look for the Lakers as they try to figure out life after Kobe Bryant.

Much like the revoked Chris Paul trade, this could have far-reaching implications for one of the top franchises in all of sports.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images