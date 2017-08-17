NBA Rumors: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving ‘Cool’ To Each Other In Miami Meeting

UPDATE (7:20 p.m. ET): Well, it looks like LeBron James and Kyrie Irving might not have crossed paths after all. While both were in Miami over the weekend, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reports a meeting never took place.

ORGINAL STORY: If reports are true, Kyrie Irving probably isn’t very interested in being around LeBron James.

Irving stunned the basketball world last month when he allegedly met with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office to request a trade, as the star point guard reportedly is tired of playing in James’ shadow. Irving’s frustrations apparently have been growing for some time, as he allegedly went days without speaking to any of his Cavs teammates during this year’s playoff run.

But as fate would have it, James and Irving found themselves in the same city over the weekend. James was in Miami for a Pro Am event, while Irving also was in the area taking part in a pick-up game with John Wall. The two Cavs stars reportedly crossed paths during their time in South Beach, but it allegedly didn’t produce the outcome many would have expected.

“From very reliable sources. Plural. Kyrie and LeBron were in the same room over the weekend in Florida,” ESPN Cleveland’s Tom Rizzo said on “The Really Big Show. “Apparently these guys were in the same room, and here’s the deal. I don’t know if there’s a thawing-out process. All I do know is LeBron didn’t punch Kyrie the way Stephen A thought he would. I can report that. As for what they talked about or discussed … it was very cool. They didn’t get into any heated discussions.”

Rizzo’s report refutes an earlier report from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who said LeBron would be tempted to “beat Kyrie’s ass” if they ever crossed paths. But maybe the two have bonded over their plans to leave Cleveland, as one report indicates the 2017 season “100 percent” will be James’ last with the Cavaliers.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images