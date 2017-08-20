NBA Rumors: Pacers Allege Lakers Tampered With Paul George; NBA Investigating

The Los Angeles Lakers may have taken their lust for Paul George a bit too far.

Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon has filed tampering charges against the Lakers over their pursuit of George this offseason, Peter Vecsey of Patreon.com reported Saturday night. The NBA has hired an independent law firm to investigate the charges, per Vecsey.

The Lakers had been open in their desire to land George, an L.A. native, before the Pacers surprisingly traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in July. And even though the Lakers missed out on George, the Pacers apparently believe that the All-Star forward’s decision to opt out of his contract with Indiana was influenced by L.A.’s interest in him. Case in point: When George informed the Pacers he was opting out, he reportedly told them his preferred destination was the Lakers.

It’s unclear how exactly the Lakers tampered with George, but The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor pointed to a recent appearance by Magic Johnson on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in which L.A.’s president of basketball operations hinted at his club telling George of its interest in him.

Pacers file charges against Lakers for tampering with Paul George, per @PeterVecsey1: https://t.co/0hP1g7DnIm Remember Magic's "wink wink?" pic.twitter.com/Y4mtAvgcK1 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 20, 2017

Vecsey also reports Magic, Pelinka & Buss were asked to turn over "any correspondence pertaining to" George, including his agent & parents. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 20, 2017

An NBA team hasn’t been punished for tampering since the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets were fined in 2013. According to Vecsey, the Lakers could lose draft picks and possibly be forbidden from signing George as a free agent if found guilty.

