NBA Rumors: Pistons Interested In Trading For Cavs’ Kyrie Irving

A new team reportedly has emerged as a possible landing spot for Kyrie Irving.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard apparently has had enough of playing next to LeBron James, and while the Cavs reportedly are demanding a lot in return for the 25-year-old guard, the Detroit Pistons reportedly have entered the sweepstakes.

The Detroit Free Press’ Vince Ellis reported Friday, citing sources, that the Pistons are interested in acquiring Irving, and guard Reggie Jackson could be involved in a potential deal.

“A person with knowledge of the Detroit Pistons’ front office told the Free Press recently that the organization is interested in the four-time NBA All-Star, who nailed the winning shot to clinch the 2016 NBA title for the Cavs,” Ellis writes.

“And team president and coach Stan Van Gundy isn’t even trying to hide Pistons interest, telling the team website earlier this week ‘the Pistons have had some level of conversation with the Cavs.'”

But while the Pistons are interested in the electric scorer, they probably don’t have enough to make the deal happen by themselves. Ellis does lay out a possible three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that initially was proposed on ESPN.

In the deal, the Cavs would acquire DeAndre Jordan from the Clippers and Jackson from Detroit. The Pistons, of course, would land Irving, as well as forward Tristan Thompson. Los Angeles, for its part, would get Andre Drummond, Stanley Johnson and a future first-round pick.

While it’s an intriguing deal, it doesn’t get the Cavs a talented young player who could be the cornerstone of a rebuilding effort should James leave after the 2017-18 season. And that seems to be owner Dan Gilbert’s biggest desire in any potential Irving trade.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images