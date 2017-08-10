NBA Rumors: Rockets, Knicks ‘Have Re-Engaged’ Carmelo Anthony Trade Talks

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony’s interest in playing for the Rockets has been reported several times since the end of last season, and New York reportedly has started up trade discussions with Houston yet again.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, these teams “have re-engaged on trade talks involving 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, with the Rockets again canvassing third-team trade partners to construct a deal, league sources told ESPN.

“Anthony remains steadfast that he only plans to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets and refuses to expand his list to include more possible destinations, league sources said.”

The Golden State Warriors are the dominant team in the NBA right now, and could remain so for several seasons, but that hasn’t stopped the Rockets from loading up over the summer.

They pulled off a blockbuster trade for All-Star point guard Chris Paul, pairing him with MVP runner up James Harden. Adding a proven scorer like Anthony would give Houston enough offensive firepower to at least be competitive with Golden State.

The Rockets gave up some valuable role players to acquire Paul, and pulling off a trade for Anthony might further deplete their bench. So, while trading for Anthony would make the Rockets really exciting to watch and the second-best team in the Wester Conference (at least on paper), doing so probably would decimate their depth to the point where winning a championship isn’t a realistic goal.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images