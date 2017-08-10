NBA Rumors: Warriors Potentially Targeting Paul George In 2018

The Golden State Warriors have won two of the last three NBA titles, and have four of the top 20 players in the NBA on their roster. And yet, it appears they might be looking to get even better next offseason.

Paul George will be a free agent after the 2017-18 NBA campaign, and while most people expect the star forward to head for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors could be lurking.

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami recently went on a podcast with the Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps, and said he believes the Warriors will make a run at adding “PG13” next offseason.

“Marcus (Thompson) and I have teased this for more than a year,” Kawakami said. “We think they’re going to go after Paul George somehow. I think Joe Lacob is going to try to find a way to get Paul George. I don’t know how that would happen, but I didn’t know how it was going to happen three years ago when they said they were going after Durant. Well, they didn’t say it. But they might have whispered it.”

If the Warriors are interested in George, it likely would require them to part with at least one of their core four. And with Klay Thompson seeing his role diminish with the arrival of Kevin Durant, Golden State could find a way to make room for George.

The smart money still is on George donning the Purple and Gold in 2018, but anything is possible with the Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images