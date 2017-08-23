NBA Twitter Goes Absolutely Nuts Over Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas Trade

The NBA world was shaken Tuesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics agreed to a blockbuster trade that saw the C’s acquire star guard Kyrie Irving in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round pick.
And, of course, once the reports began to come in that the deal was done, NBA Twitter went absolutely bananas over the mid-August trade.
Boston now can pair Irving with Gordon Hayward and Al Horford in attempt to build off their trip to the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, while the Cavs likely will mount up for one last ride before LeBron James elects to hit free agency.
And NBA Twitter is here for all of the jokes.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP