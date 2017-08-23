NBA Twitter Goes Absolutely Nuts Over Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas Trade

The NBA world was shaken Tuesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics agreed to a blockbuster trade that saw the C’s acquire star guard Kyrie Irving in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets 2018 first-round pick.

And, of course, once the reports began to come in that the deal was done, NBA Twitter went absolutely bananas over the mid-August trade.

This is LeBron finding out he could be getting Isaiah Thomas in place of a pissy Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/nqegEvTRBN — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) August 22, 2017

[first day of training camp] "aye Bron how come Kyrie look a foot shorter" pic.twitter.com/SjbhQhRzwZ — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) August 22, 2017

It's going to be freaking AWESOME to watch Cleveland and Boston fanbases immediately 180 on their opinions of Isaiah and Kyrie. Here for it. — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 22, 2017

I wonder how Kyrie is going to feel about giving interviews to The Boston Globe 🌎 every day? — Kevin Nesgoda (@KevinNesgoda) August 22, 2017

“when did kyrie start wearing a headband?” “jr, that’s isaiah thomas.” pic.twitter.com/8B1sN0uFgP — trey (@treyzingis) August 22, 2017

Shams: "Boston nearing trade to acquire Kyrie Irving for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Picks" Warriors: pic.twitter.com/XbBGvO79eh — Weasel Butterfield (@NubyXL) August 22, 2017

Cavs: "Hey LeBron we traded Kyrie for Isaiah, so does this mean you're gonna stay? " LeBron: pic.twitter.com/HAYAP8kYRK — Matt Brennan (@MattyBrennan14) August 22, 2017

Lebron saying goodbye to Kyrie pic.twitter.com/8RlUrO8nCE — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 22, 2017

"LeBron, how kyrie get even worse at defense over the off-season" "bro that's Isaiah" pic.twitter.com/vCoo7YUi4X — Tony X. (@soIoucity) August 22, 2017

Me: Danny Ainge never lets go of assets to get a star. Also me: DANNY AINGE DON’T GIVE UP THAT BROOKLYN PICK WHAT ARE YOU DOING — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 22, 2017

If Kyrie goes to Boston we'd better get Tom Brady in return. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) August 22, 2017

Lebron: Next year, me and you winnin the title

JR: whatever Lebron said

Kyrie: get ready to get yelled at by Lebron pic.twitter.com/KCYWfvdKmW — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) August 22, 2017

Boston now can pair Irving with Gordon Hayward and Al Horford in attempt to build off their trip to the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, while the Cavs likely will mount up for one last ride before LeBron James elects to hit free agency.

And NBA Twitter is here for all of the jokes.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images