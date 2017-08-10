NBACereals Is Milkiest, Most Pun-Filled Twitter War You’ll Ever See

The NBA has a legitimate cereal problem on its hands.
One of the most bizarre Twitter wars you’ll ever see broke out Thursday, as a slew of NBA teams exchanged Photoshopped images of cereal boxes redesigned to incorporate popular players. It all started with the Cleveland Cavaliers and second-year guard Kay Felder.
(Warning: If puns aren’t your thing, you might want to look away.)
Then, the floodgates opened.
What on Earth just happened?
It’s tough to decide who came out on top here, but here’s our unofficial top three:
1. Boston Celtics – “Havli-Chex”
2. Chicago Bulls – “Honey Nut Felicios”
3. Orlando Magic – “Cap’n Dunks”
The only certain thing in all this milky mess is that the Denver Nuggets are the unquestioned losers. How do you not even bring an actual cereal box to #NBACereals? Pure laziness.
