NBACereals Is Milkiest, Most Pun-Filled Twitter War You’ll Ever See

The NBA has a legitimate cereal problem on its hands.

One of the most bizarre Twitter wars you’ll ever see broke out Thursday, as a slew of NBA teams exchanged Photoshopped images of cereal boxes redesigned to incorporate popular players. It all started with the Cleveland Cavaliers and second-year guard Kay Felder.

(Warning: If puns aren’t your thing, you might want to look away.)

Anyone enjoying their #NBACereals this morning? We started the day with a bowl of Special Kay 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/DkVMVlDX2O — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 10, 2017

Then, the floodgates opened.

That sounds like a good one, but have you ever tried Honey Bunches of GOATS? #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/CMNIK0C9WP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 10, 2017

We are getting dunk-a-tized this morning in Orlando 💪 #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/SdEo3JPJj2 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 10, 2017

Nothing like starting off your morning with a bowl of Frosted Blakes! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/2bHDr58cf8 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 10, 2017

You guys have cereals, we have Fruit Hoops. #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/EjkWglCUzf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 10, 2017

How about a cereal classic and a spoonful of 💥KABATUM!💥 #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/IjH7CBgQo0 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 10, 2017

You can't start your day without a bowl of Honey Nut Felicios! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/Wu8G5zQMBb — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 10, 2017

We haven't forgot about our rook this morning! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/BdWi5tsGu4 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 10, 2017

Those both look delicious, we had some Ott-O's this morning! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/e2Xu80Flbv — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 10, 2017

Clearly you guys have never tried Apple Jackson. #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/zrw9HQR2Ro — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 10, 2017

While you guys get all hyped up on sugar, we'll be over here enjoying a classic bowl of HavliChex #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/9hxtvFpfXq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 10, 2017

What on Earth just happened?

It’s tough to decide who came out on top here, but here’s our unofficial top three:

1. Boston Celtics – “Havli-Chex”

2. Chicago Bulls – “Honey Nut Felicios”

3. Orlando Magic – “Cap’n Dunks”

The only certain thing in all this milky mess is that the Denver Nuggets are the unquestioned losers. How do you not even bring an actual cereal box to #NBACereals? Pure laziness.