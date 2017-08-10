NESN Soccer Show: Premier League Prediction Special With Kelyn Rowe Of USMNT, Revolution

Soccer fans of the world, rejoice.

The latest episode of the “NESN Soccer Show” dives into both the new and old worlds of the beautiful game … with some professional assistance.

New England Revolution midfielder Kelyn Rowe joined NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard and Marc DiBenedetto on Wednesday at NESN’s studio to discuss his first experience with the U.S. men’s national team and his contributions to USA’s success at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Rowe then sticks around as a bonus to help preview the 2017-18 Premier League campaign, which will begin Friday with promises of 10-plus months of dramatic plot-twist, crunching tackles and, of cource, goals galore.

The soccer world will watch in droves, as Chelsea seeks to defend the title it won so convincingly last season, while rivals like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur try to de-throne the Blues or at least finish among the top four teams and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. At the other end of the of the standings, the likes of Burnley, Huddersfield Town, Brighton Hove and Albion, Newcastle United and Stoke City will do their best to avoid relegation to the Championship (second division).

