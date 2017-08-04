NESN Visits Dana-Farber Patients Ahead Of Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon

The WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation is just a few weeks away, and the NESN crew was at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute over the past few days visiting patients.

Kacie McDonnell and Jahmai Webster visited with pediatric and adult patients Thursday, while Dave O’Brien and Adam Pellerin spent time with some more adult patients Friday.

The 16th annual Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon will take place Aug. 15 and 16, and you can help strike out cancer by donating here.

You also can check out some photos from NESN’s visits to Dana-Farber by clicking on the link below.