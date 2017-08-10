New Details On Zach Randolph’s Arrest Paint Ugly Picture For Kings Star

Zach Randolph is out of jail, but that doesn’t mean his troubles are over.

TMZ Sports got video of the new Sacramento Kings star leaving jail following his Wednesday night arrest in Los Angeles for marijuana possession with intent to sell, and even more alleged details came to light a few hours later.

Randolph, according to TMZ Sports, was arrested with 2 pounds of marijuana in a “large backpack.”

And Raymond Brothers, Randolph’s agent and attorney, has reacted to the incident.

“The charges are false and misleading,” Brothers told The Associated Press on Thursday. “We’re looking at all options to resolve this matter.”

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images