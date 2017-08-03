Neymar Joins PSG From Barcelona In Record-Setting Soccer Transfer

Neymar is bound for Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain announced Thursday on Twitter and on its website that it has acquired the soccer superstar from FC Barcelona and signed him to a five-year contract, which will reportedly pay him €29.8 million (£26.7 million/$35 million) per season and make him the highest-earning player in the world.

“Paris Saint-Germain is very happy to announce the arrival of Neymar Jr. to the team,” PSG said in a statement. “… Neymar Jr. is now committed to the French capital’s club until June 30 2022.”

PSG paid Barcelona €222 million (£197.3 million/$257 million) to buy out Neymar’s contract, shattering the previous record for most expensive soccer transfer. Paul Pogba’s held the previous record with his 2016 witch to Manchester United from Juventus costing €120 million (£105 million/$140 million).

Having remained silent throughout his weeks’-long transfer saga, Neymar finally spoke of his delight at joining PSG.

“I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain,” he told PSG’s website. “Since I arrived in Europe (in 2013), the club has always been one of the most competitive and most ambitious. And the biggest challenge, what most motivated me to join my new teammates is to help the club to conquer the titles that their fans want. Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings. I played 4 seasons in Europe and I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new teamates, to open up new horizons for my club and to bring happiness to its millions of supporters around the world.”

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi hailed Neymar’s arrival as an important step toward turning PSG into a European soccer powerhouse.

“It is with immense joy and pride that we welcome Neymar Jr to Paris Saint-Germain,” Al-Khelaifi said. “Neymar Jr is today one of the very best players in world football. His winning mentality, strength of character and sense of leadership have made him into a great player. He will bring a very positive energy to this club. In six years, we have built a very ambitious project that has already taken us to the highest level of national and European football. Today, with the arrival of Neymar Jr, I am convinced that we will come even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realizing our greatest dreams.”

Neymar bid Barcelona farewell with a heartfelt Instagram message.

Neymar's message to Barcelona fans on Instagram. 👀 pic.twitter.com/dxdpN6SvQr — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 3, 2017

