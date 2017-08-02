Neymar Transfer To PSG: Lionel Messi Says Goodbye In Warm Instagram Message

Lionel Messi won’t begrudge Neymar for leaving his side.

FC Barcelona’s Argentinian superstar used Instagram on Wednesday to publicly bid farewell to his Brazilian teammate, as his rumored transfer to Paris Saint-Germain appears headed for completion.

Fue un placer enorme haber compartido todos estos años con vos, amigo @neymarjr. Te deseo mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida. Nos vemos Tkm A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

“It was an enormous pleasure to have shared these years with you Neymar, friend,” the message reads in English, per ESPN’s Samuel Mardsen. “I wish you a lot of luck in the next stage of your life. See you TKM (short for ‘te quiero mucho’ or ‘love you a lot’).”

Hours later, Neymar replied to Messi’s post.

“Thank you brother … I’ll miss you mate!” Neymar said, per The Mirror.

Neymar told Barcelona on Wednesday he has decided to leave the club after four successful seasons, and PSG is ready to pay the €222 million (£197.3 million/$257 million) buyout clause his contract and clinch a world-record transfer in the coming days.

Neymar, 25, reportedly wants to join PSG in order to thrive outside of Messi’s shadow and be known as the best player in the world. That competitive spirit apparently hasn’t ruined Neymar’s relationship with Messi.

