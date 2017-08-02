Neymar Transfer To PSG: Soccer Superstar Reportedly Agrees To Five-Year Contract

Neymar appears to be one step closer to the City of Light.

The FC Barcelona superstar agreed to a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, Sky Sports news reported on Twitter, citing sources.

According to Sky Sports’ breakdown of Neymar’s contract, PSG will pay him €100 million (£90 million/$119 million) per season in salary in bonuses. However, that amount won’t enter his account due to France’s 75% tax on its highest earners.

ESPN on July 22 reported further details of Neymar’s propsed PSG contract, claiming he’ll earn €29.8 million (£26.7 million/$35 million) per season after taxes, plus other on-field bonuses and off-field marketing opportunities.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo and Qatar’s Al Watan reported this week Neymar has agreed to a €300 million (£269 million/$356 million) contract to be an ambassador for the Qatar-hosted 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to The Guardian’s Paul MacInnes.

That ambassadorial contract could pave the way for Neymar to pay buy out his Barcelona contract for €222 million (£197.3 million/$257 million), join PSG — the team owned by Qatar’s sports-investement agency — in the coming days as a free agent, absolve his new team of breaking UEFA’s financial-fair-play rules, and pocket the remaining €78 million (£70 million/$92 million).

The deal will make Neymar, 25, the most expensive transfer in soccer history and the highest-paid player ever.

