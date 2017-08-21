NFL Rumors: Anquan Boldin Leaves Bills, Will Retire After 15 Seasons

Anquan Boldin’s has been one of the most dependable wide receivers in the NFL for more than a decade, and he’s reportedly hanging up his cleats.

ESPN’s Jim Trotter reported Sunday night that Boldin has “left the Bills today and has informed them he is retiring.”

Statement from Anquan Boldin on his decision to retire: pic.twitter.com/z19jekK33R — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

Boldn signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent in the offseason after spending the 2016 season with the Detroit Lions.

The 36-year-old wideout tallied 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns in 202 games over 15 seasons.

Boldin was drafted in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He also played for Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. He played a key role on the 2012 Ravens team that won Super Bowl XLVII. Boldin caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in that Super Bowl.

