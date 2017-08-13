NFL Rumors: Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott To Appeal Suspension Tuesday

Ezekiel Elliott apparently has desisted to resist his suspension.

The Dallas Cowboys running back will appeal his suspension Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter, citing a source.

Ezekiel Elliott has until Wednesday to file his appeal of his 6-game suspension, but it is likely to be submitted Tuesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2017

The NFL announced Friday it has suspended Elliot six games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. The NFL had been investigating Elliot’s ex-partners accusations he committed domestic violence against her five times between July 17 and July 22 of 2016 and determined the evidence against him is “substantial and persuasive.”

Elliot announced Friday on Twitter he disagrees with the NFL’s findings.

Under terms of the original suspension, Elliot would miss games against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Once Elliot appeals, the NFL will have 10 days to schedule a hearing. He’d able to play during the process, which might last well into the season.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images