NFL Rumors: Dolphins Considered Signing Tim Tebow, Colin Kaepernick

The Miami Dolphins reportedly coaxed Jay Cutler out of retirement to lead their offense this season.

Miami reportedly signed the 34-year-old Cutler to a one-year, $10 million contract to replace injured starter Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, but the Dolphins apparently had their eyes on a few other quarterbacks before finally deciding on Cutler.

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reported Sunday that the Dolphins discussed Tim Tebow, Colin Kaepernick and Kyle Orton before they were able to convince Cutler to come out of retirement.

Among QB names Dolphins considered before discarding for multiple reasons in favor of Cutler: Kaepernick, Tebow, Orton. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 6, 2017

Salguero did note that some names on Miami’s QB wish list were discarded quickly for a variety of reasons.

Cutler will reunite with former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, Adam Gase, who is now the head coach of the Dolphins. Cutler had one of his best seasons under Gase when he threw for 3,659 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 2015 season.

Tebow, meanwhile, continues to chase his dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player, while Kaepernick remains unsigned, following a six-year run with the San Francisco 49ers.

