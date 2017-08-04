NFL Rumors: Dolphins, Jay Cutler In Contact Since Ryan Tannehill Injury

Don’t pick up that microphone just yet, Jay Cutler.

As the Miami Dolphins try to figure out what’s going on with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his injured knee, the team is reaching out to multiple veteran quarterbacks, including Cutler, the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero reported Friday. The former Chicago Bears QB plans to join FOX as an in-game analyst, but reportedly would put those plans on hold for a chance to join an NFL team.

“(Head) Coach Adam Gase has been in contact with Cutler personally the past two days as the two men have worked on rekindling a relationship that helped Cutler throw 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2015 when he was the starting QB for Chicago and Gase was the offensive coordinator,” Salguero wrote. “That year helped both men because it rehabilitated Cutler’s diminishing career and reputation, and it also sealed Gase’s reputation as something of a quarterback guru after he had success with Peyton Manning as well as Cutler.”

There’s still no word on just how severe Tannehill’s injury is, or how much time he could miss. But with the new season fast-approaching, the team needs to figure things out in a hurry.

While reaching out to Cutler makes sense, he certainly isn’t the only big-name QB on the market. Colin Kaepernick still is looking for a job, and his history with Gase could make him a perfect fit.

Of course, that would require an NFL owner to not blackball him.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images